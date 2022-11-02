James “Jim” A. Arnzen, 81, of Harrison, formerly of Ferdinand — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. Mass, Assumption Catholic Church, Ferdinand. A dinner and social will follow after Mass at the hall. A private family burial will take place at the Ferdinand Cemetery.
Thursday
Douglas Richardson, 72, of Lewiston — 6 p.m. rosary, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Friday
Patricia A. Remacle, 81, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood. Burial will be at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Douglas Richardson, 72, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Dick Dollemore, 89, and Sally Lou Dollemore, 90, both of Clarkston — 3 p.m. graveside service, Pine Crest Cemetery, in Deary. A gathering will follow at the home of Cathlene and Gene Halen in Deary.
Saturday
Clarece Marie Nicklas, 75, of Lewiston — Noon to 5 p.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave, Lewiston. Food and drinks will be served.
John “Jack” Alexander, 88, of Pullman — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Community Congregational United Church of Christ, Pullman.
Sunday
Lois Lorraine “Rainy” Harris, 77, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston.