Today
Eleanor Marie Edwards, 88, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, Orchards Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Judy Druffel, 74, of Colton — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Saint Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. A rosary will be said beginning at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be immediately following at St. Gall Cemetery.
Donielle “Doni” Wagner, 54, of Lewiston — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston, with a reception to follow at the Elks Lewiston Lodge No. 896, on Country Club Drive.
David J. Nordquist, 91, of Pullman — 3 p.m. memorial, Living Faith Fellowship, 1035 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Saturday
Kelly E. Robertson, 35, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. funeral service, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston. 1:30 p.m. graveside service, Craigmont Cemetery, Westlake Road, Craigmont.
Neale Ray Hoisington, 89, of Juliaetta — 11 a.m. service and covered-dish meal, Kendrick Veterans of Foreign Wars, 301 B St., Kendrick.
Patrick F. Laney, 69, of Lewiston — noon memorial service, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ripon Chapel, 3810 16th Street, Lewiston.
David John Williams, 60, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial with a dinner to follow, American Legion Hall, 618 Main St, Kamiah. Attendees are encouraged to wear Green Bay Packer gear in honor of David and his love of the team.
Ralph Wessels, 96, of Lewiston — 2-4 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Sunday
Catherine “Cathy” Ann Calcagno Williams, 62, of Deary — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Deary Seventh-day Adventist Church, 505 First Ave., Deary.
Monday
James “Jim” Joseph Gehring, 93, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. A dinner at the Cottonwood Community Hall will follow.
Ralph Wessels, 96, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.