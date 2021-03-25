Friday
Allan “Ace” Clarence Erickson, 79, of Lewiston — 6 p.m. viewing, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Marilyn (Navin) Becker, 82, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will be at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Saturday
Allan “Ace” Clarence Erickson, 79, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Stevan S. Odenborg, 66, of Genesee — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Genesee Fire Hall.
Jerry L. Roberts, 79, of St. Maries, and formerly of Harvard, Idaho — 11 a.m. joint memorial for Jerry and wife, Phyllis Roberts, Church of the Nazarene, Princeton. Military honors will follow with Potlatch Post #10300 VFW and the United States Navy Honor Guard participating.