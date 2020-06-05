Saturday
Ardith T. Stewart, 96, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Monday
Gladys Waldrop, 93, of Elk River — Noon to 6 p.m., Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Tuesday
Gladys Waldrop, 93, of Elk River — 1 p.m. graveside service, Three Pines Cemetery, Elk River. A reception and potluck dinner will follow at the Elk River Community Center.
Thursday
Cecil W. Chrisinger Jr., 74, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. officiated by Father Nathan, All Saints Catholic Church. 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Interment to follow at All Saints Catholic Church columbarium.