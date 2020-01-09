Today
Maxine Ann (Anderson) Nelson, 92, of Troy — Noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Friday
David Patrick Loseth, 31, formerly of Asotin — 11 a.m. memorial service, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
Susan Lynn Butts, 60, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial service and celebration of life, Lewiston First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston. A graveside service will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery for family and friends.
Jean E. Buchanan, 99, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Interment will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. A luncheon will follow at noon at the Quality Inn Sternwheel Room, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Maxine Ann (Anderson) Nelson, 92, of Troy — 11 a.m. funeral service, Troy Lutheran Church, 100 S. Main St., Troy. Burial will follow at Burnt Ridge Cemetery, followed by a potluck at the church social hall.
Saturday
Esther L. Sotin, 93, of Lewiston — 2:30 p.m. celebration of life, Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston. A dinner will follow.
James “Jim” Dan Wilund, 70, of Lewiston — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Club, 3444 Country Club Drive.
William R. “Bill” Blewett, 76, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow at Hells Canyon Resort, 1560 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Mildred Louise McDowell, 97, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. memorial, First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston. A reception will follow the service at the church.
Jefferson “Jeff” Paul Schulze, 85, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
Evelyn June Fowler, 99, of Cloverland —11 a.m. funeral service, Pioneer Baptist Church of Cloverland, 18750 Cloverland Road.
Monday
Howard D. Livengood, 90, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.