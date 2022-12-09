Dewayne Kenneth Ellenwood Sr., 77, Kamiah — 10 a.m. funeral, Wa-A’Yas Community Center, Kamiah. Burial will be at the Nez Perce Tribal Cemetery on No Kidd Lane, Kamiah. Dinner will follow at the Wa-A’Yas and all his family and friends are welcome. Although not required, it is appreciated that those who attend wear masks at the services.
Marcia “Mitzi” Marie Markin, 87, of Spokane and formerly of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church, 4102 S. Crestline St., Spokane. Pastor Jennie Barber will officiate and a lunch reception will follow.
Lisa Marie Carscallen, 51, of Moscow — 1:30 p.m. service, at the Real Life Church, Moscow.
Saturday
Norma Jean Bailey, 89, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. funeral, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A luncheon for friends and family will follow at the Parish Center next door.
Leola Irene Broemeling, 87, of Clarkston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, family home at 610 11th St., Clarkston.
Donald Wayne Thornton, 93, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. Refreshments will follow.
Ethel L. Main, 95, of Orofino — 1:30 p.m. memorial, Kingdom Hall, 120 Randall Drive, Orofino. Dinner will follow at Teweepuu Community Center, 45555 U.S. Highway 12, Orofino.
Sunday
Kimberly “Kim” Ann Thompson, 61, of Nezperce — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Nezperce Legion Hall. Burial will take place at the Nezperce Community Cemetery at a later date.
Tuesday
Lenore Mae Hill, 90, of Grangeville — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Mass, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. A luncheon will follow.