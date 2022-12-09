Today

Dewayne Kenneth Ellenwood Sr., 77, Kamiah — 10 a.m. funeral, Wa-A’Yas Community Center, Kamiah. Burial will be at the Nez Perce Tribal Cemetery on No Kidd Lane, Kamiah. Dinner will follow at the Wa-A’Yas and all his family and friends are welcome. Although not required, it is appreciated that those who attend wear masks at the services.