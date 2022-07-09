Brigitte Richardson, 85, of Orofino — 10 a.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Lodge at Rivers Edge in Orofino.
Helen D. McLean, 98, of Grangeville — 10 a.m. graveside service, Clearwater Cemetery, Stites. Memorial service to follow at Church of the Nazarene, 515 NW Second St., Grangeville.
Randy Overman, 63, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral, Redemption Church, 604 13th St., Clarkston, with food and beverages to follow. Please drive your race car or classic car to the funeral in honor of Randy if you have one.
Dolores Kaschmitter, 90, of Grangeville — 11:30 a.m. rosary, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Noon. Burial will take place at Prairie View Cemetery. Luncheon to follow burial back at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Parish Hall.
Dale John Haley, 75, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Lewis Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston.
Michael Joseph Dial, 71, of Moscow — 2:30 p.m. service, Kramer Funeral Home, 203 N. Bridge St., Palouse. A wake will follow at Steve Wolheter’s shop at 1028 Kennedy Ford Road, Potlatch.
Eric Ike Thompson, 35, of Sunset, Wash. — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Randy and Debbie Hoopers shop, 825 Shield Road, Colfax, Wash.
Monday
Lewis J. “Lew” Hollandsworth, 88, of White Bird — 10 a.m. graveside service, White Bird Cemetery.
Tuesday
Terry Ray Geltz, 71, of Genesee — noon to 6 p.m. Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Wednesday
Glennette Fouste Otton, 105, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. Refreshments will follow in the Friendship Hall. Service will be livestreamed at congopres.org.
Friday
Brian O. Stanley, 58, of Plainfield, N.J. — 2 p.m. memorial service with Pastor David Stanley officiating, Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse. Reception to follow at Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse.