Leo “Butch” Albert Butler, 90, of Tooele, Utah, and formerly of Clarkston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, 98 Memory Lane, Tooele, Utah. Your presence, cards or letters are welcome.
Janie Cash, 62, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall, 218 N. C St., Grangeville. A covered-dish dinner will follow, please bring a dish to share.
Sunday
Lanetta R. Bartley, 74, of Kamiah — 6-8 p.m. visitation, Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lewiston Stake Center, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. Interment will take place Aug. 31 at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii.
Monday
Lanetta R. Bartley, 74, of Kamiah — 10 a.m. graveside service, Kamiah Cemetery.
Mary Charlotte Kahaleohulehua Tong Larson, 80, of South Jordan, Utah, and formerly of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lewiston Stake Center, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. Interment will take place Aug. 31 at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii.
Jon W. Hauger, 89, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. graveside service will be held, Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville.
Thursday
Dr. Launy Schwartzman, 84, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, House of Faith, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston.
Friday
Charles “Chuck” McCain, 80, of Stites — 10 a.m. memorial, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N Mill St., Grangeville.