Today
Erika Iiams, 62, of Moscow — 1 and 5 p.m. celebration of life, East City Park, Moscow. Attendees are welcome anytime between 1 and 5 p.m.
Jerry Triplett, 83 of Elk City — 1 p.m. celebration of life, The River Clan, Hwy 13.
Jimmie “Jim” Arnold Morgan, 74, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of his life in conjunction with the Clarkston Eagles, Beachview Park, Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Monday
Kimlee Jo Andrews, 62, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Attendees should bring their own mask and chair.
Saturday
Eddie R. Hosley, 71, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 301 B St., Kendrick.
Edna F. Leachman, 87, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Albert Ray Lawrence, 86, of Kendrick — 4 p.m. graveside, Pine Hills Cemetery, Southwick. All are welcome.