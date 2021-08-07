Today
Mary Lynne Crane, 76, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside services, Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Laverne Sharp, 90, of Colfax — 10 a.m. funeral, First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax. A graveside service will follow at the Colfax Cemetery.
Michael Patrick Cusick, 61, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Gordon Dwaine Sheets, 58, of Pahrump, Nev., and formerly of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception and graveside service will immediately follow. Interment will be at the Moscow Cemetery, next to his brother Tony.
Johnora “Jo” Johnson, 94, of Palouse — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Palouse City Park, West Main Street, Palouse.
Monday
June Gay Harding Scott, 85, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1657 S. Blaine St., Moscow.
Friday
Colleen A. Bumgarner, 84, of Moscow — 10 a.m. memorial service at Short’s Funeral Chapel. Urn placement will be at the Moscow Cemetery. A reception and lunch will follow at the University Inn Best Western Silver Room afterward.
Lloyd David Nuxoll, 83, of Greencreek — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. Burial will be at the Greencreek Cemetery. A reception will be at the Cottonwood Community Hall.
Albert “Al” Dwight Evans, 77, of Clarkston — noon service, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.