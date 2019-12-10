Tuesday
Barbara Joyce Olsen, 77, of Lewiston — 3:30 p.m. celebration of life, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St., Lewiston.
Thursday
Martin Joel Walker, 61, of Colfax — 4-7 p.m. celebration of life and 6 p.m. service, Kramer Funeral Home, N. 203 Bridge St., Palouse.
Friday
Rhonda Barnes, 64, of Kooskia — 11 a.m. memorial, Trenary Funeral Home Chapel, 018 W. First Ave., Kooskia.
Anna Helen Hunter, 87, of Lenore — 1 p.m. memorial, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Burial will be at Sunnyside Bench Cemetery in Lenore.
Linda Louise Wemhoff, 62, of Emmett, Idaho, and formerly of Greencreek — 2 p.m. funeral Mass, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Greencreek.
Saturday
Donald O. Simmons 85, of Kamiah — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 407 Seventh St., Kamiah. A dinner will follow in the church basement.
Cal Daniel Heinen, 23, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. remembrance service, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.
Clinton Dean Carlyle, 86, of Clarkston — noon viewing, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at 4 p.m., Floch Hall at the Asotin fairgrounds.