Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Hill, 68, of Viola and formerly of Palouse — 11 a.m. funeral, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. Burial will follow at the Viola Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Viola Community Center.
Marilyn L. Woods, 85, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A luncheon will follow.
Waldemar “Walter” Anderst, 90, of Lewiston — 1 p.m., celebration of life, Orchards Baptist Church, 1002 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. Dessert will follow.
Saturday
Lois Pilcher, 79, of Lewiston — 10 a.m., service, First United Methodist Church in Lewiston, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston.
Anthony Nicholas Wassmuth, 97, of Lewiston — 11:30 a.m. rosary and noon memorial Mass, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. Inurnment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery.
Kevin Earl Cushman, 67, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, followed by a celebration of life from 2-7 p.m. at Riverport Brewery, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston.
Nicholas Joseph Demattia, 68, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. service, Nazarene Church, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.
Monday
Eleanor Elizabeth (Schmidt) Hinkelman, 92, of Lewiston and Greencreek — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Greencreek. Interment will follow at Greencreek Cemetery.
Wednesday
Leon Alboucq, 88, of Clarkston — 3 p.m. service, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.