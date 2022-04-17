Avery Duane Hendrix, 89, of Winchester — 2 p.m. graveside with military honors, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A dinner will follow at the Craigmont American Legion Hall in Craigmont.
Wednesday
Mildred Thill, 97, of Moscow — 9 a.m-6 p.m. viewing, Shorts Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Thursday
Mildred Thill, 97, of Moscow — 9 a.m-6 p.m. viewing, Shorts Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Friday
Betty A. Hasenoehrl, 87, of Redmond, Ore., and formerly of Lewiston — 11:30 a.m. funeral, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston, followed by a luncheon. A graveside committal at Normal Hill Cemetery will take place after the luncheon.
Mildred Thill, 97, of Moscow — rosary recital, 10:30 a.m., funeral Mass following at 11 a.m., St. Boniface Church 205 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery and reception at the Uniontown Community Center.
Saturday
Judith “Judy” Haney, 83, of Winchester — 11 a.m memorial, American Legion Hall, 31 E. Lorahama St., Craigmont,
Janet Eileen Held (Pea), 81, of Lewiston — 11-2 p.m. celebration of life, Gifford Community Hall, 34185 Church St., Gifford.
Ralph R. Reynolds Jr., 69, of Clarkston — 11:30 a.m. memorial, Community on Call, 912 13th St., Clarkston.
Jean Nellavene (White) Repp, 104, of Spokane Valley, Wash. — noon graveside, Endicott Cemetery with a reception following at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 217 Fourth St., Endicott.
Audrey J. Gillespie Jones, 99, of Clarkston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Sara Marie Alway, 76, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial service, Saint Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. Gathering to follow service at the Parish Center.
Frank “Kob” Kevin Dammarell, 66, of Lewiston — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Groundwork Brewing LLC, 1225 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Attendees are encouraged to wear Vandal colors and bring photos.