Today
Thomas Rhea Cushman, 74, of Boise — 2 p.m. committal service with military honors, Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. To remotely attend the committal service visit www.bowmanfuneral.com/livestream/. The password is bowmanlive.
Wednesday
Anna Mae Woodland, 88, of Rathdrum, Idaho, and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass of Christian Burial with social distancing, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Richard “Sonny” Lawson Stout, 103, of Clarkston — 2-6 p.m. family and friend visitation, Malcolm’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home in Lewiston.
Thursday
Maynard Axel Fosberg, 101, of Moscow — noon to 8 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Friday
Richard “Sonny” Lawson Stout, 103, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. Reception to follow. Social distancing and standard protocols are suggested.
Maynard Axel Fosberg, 101, of Moscow — 11:30 a.m. graveside, Moscow Cemetery.
Frank Harvey Johnson, 91, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. memorial, First Church of the Nazarene, 1700 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Saturday
Phillip A. Ruzicka, 61, of Elk City — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Phil’s home in Elk City.
Ella Mae Wilson, 95, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, Vassar Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Daniel L. Spickler, 72, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. The family recommends wearing a face mask while indoors at the service.
Nicole Joann Lettenmaier Gilbert, 31, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Kendrick VFW Hall. A potluck will follow.
Bradley “Brad” Drew Dayton, 67, of Albion — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Boyer Park and Marina. Special memories will be shared with a toast to Brad.
Charlotte Nelson, 85, of Genesee — 11 a.m. memorial, Genesee City Cemetery. A socially distanced reception will follow at the Genesee Fire Hall following. Attendees are welcome to both the memorial and reception. Charlotte passed away April 4.