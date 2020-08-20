Today
Vincent E. Dressel, 95, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A time to share memories, photos and stories will follow at 3 p.m. at his home; social distancing and masks at attendees’ discretion.
Friday
Rudy Oscar Swanson, 82, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. service, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. The service will also be livestreamed on the Orchards Community Church YouTube channel.
Saturday
Russell Dan Barden, 56, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. celebration of life with military honors with a covered-dish dinner, Sunset Park, 2725 Willow Drive, Lewiston.
Gayle Marie Danner, 73, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. funeral, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A reception will follow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Lewiston.
Gregory Thomas Reed, 77, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral, Mountain View Funeral Home. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs for the funeral. Reception to follow at Greg’s hangar (Lewiston airport). Attendees are asked to park at Airport Park and enter gate at Cedar Avenue and Fifth Street.