Monday
Doris “June” Cochran Caimi Parker, 83, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. A covered-dish luncheon will follow at 1404 Scott St., Grangeville.
Tuesday
Thomas Rhea Cushman, 74, of Boise — 2 p.m. committal service with military honors, Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. To remotely attend the committal service visit www.bowmanfuneral.com/livestream/. The password is bowmanlive.
Wednesday
Anna Mae Woodland, 88, of Rathdrum, Idaho, and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass of Christian Burial with social distancing, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Richard “Sonny” Lawson Stout, 103, of Clarkston — 2-6 p.m. family and friend visitation, Malcolm’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home in Lewiston.
Friday
Richard “Sonny” Lawson Stout, 103, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. Reception to follow. Social distancing and standard protocols are suggested.
Saturday
Phillip A. Ruzicka, 61, of Elk City — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Phil’s home in Elk City.
Ella Mae Wilson, 95, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, Vassar Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Daniel L. Spickler, 72, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. The family recommends wearing a face mask while indoors at the service.
Nicole Joann Lettenmaier Gilbert, 31, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Kendrick VFW Hall. A potluck will follow.