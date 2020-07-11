Today
Marjorie Ellen (Hill) McCulley, 91, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. memorial, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 Fifth Ave., Nezperce. Inurnment will follow at Nezperce City Cemetery.
Jean Ann Nelson, 89, formerly of Kamiah — 2 p.m. celebration of life, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Kamiah.
Austin Anthony Wolf, 49, of Spokane and formerly of Clarkston — 11 a.m. service, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. There will be a gathering to share refreshments and memories after the service at 2443 Fourth Ave., Clarkston Heights. People may attend one or both.
Jared Raymond Dykes, 19, of Lewiston — 3-6 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Lester Gustav Larson, 90, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston.
Monday
Lyla G. Simmons, 95, of Caldwell — 10 a.m. burial, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Richard “Dick” Forsman, 87, of Keuterville — 1 p.m. rosary, Holy Cross Parish in Keuterville. Funeral Mass will follow at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment will be held at Keuterville Cemetery.
Linda Alene Dunnam, 83, of Troy — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Tuesday
Linda Alene Dunnam, 83, of Troy — 11 a.m. graveside, Burnt Ridge Cemetery, Troy. A reception is set for noon following the service at Troy City Park.
Friday
Jimmie “Jim” Arnold Morgan, 74, of Clarkston — 3 p.m. inurnment with full military honors, Sunset Memorial Gardens, Missoula, Mont.