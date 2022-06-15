Isabel E. Bond, 89, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery.
Ida Albina (Bacca) Wolheter, 83, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. graveside memorial service, Freeze Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating.
Kirk Michael Vallem, 63, of Deary — 4-6 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston. To RSVP or if bringing a dish to share please call (208) 816-3765.
Saturday
Velma J. Armstrong, 92, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Warrior Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Robert “Bob” Hartman, 68, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside celebration of life, Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston.
Dave Harris, 79, and Eddie Boller, 87, both of Potlatch — 11:30 a.m. celebration of life with a luncheon to follow, Scenic 6 Park, 125 Sixth St., Potlatch. Please bring chairs.
Richard Lee Howell, 88, of Lewiston — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Jollemore’s, 1516 Main St., Lewiston.
Ronald Allen Mikkelson “RAM,” 81, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston High School Auditorium, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way, Lewiston. Refreshments will follow. Bring a memory for the scrapbook.
Wilber Lewis Tanner, 87, of Moscow — 2 p.m. graveside military service at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Moscow Cemetery with a get-together at Lena Whitmore Park to follow.
Dawneen L. Banicki, 67, of Spalding — 4 p.m. memorial, First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston. A gathering with food will follow. Please come share your stories and memories.
Sunday
Glen M. Smith, 83, of Pullman and Palouse — 2 p.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. The Rev. Linda Bartholomew officiating. Reception will follow after the memorial service. Inurnment for family will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse with military honors of the United States Navy Honor Guard and Potlatch Post No. 1030 VFW of Potlatch participating.