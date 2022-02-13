Monday
Edward Richard Smith Jr., 64 — 1 p.m. celebration of life, First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Patrick E. Long, 75, of Grangeville — 4-7 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Tuesday
Merle Wilson King, 75, of Moscow — 11-3 p.m. memorial and covered-dish dinner, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Come dressed comfortably.
Patrick E. Long, 75, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St., Grangeville.
Friday
Virgil “Bruce” Beckner, 77, a resident of Potlatch — 1 p.m. graveside urn burial, Rock Creek Cemetery, Potlatch. A covered-dish luncheon will follow the graveside service at the Princeton Community Center.