Today
Sister Agnes Reichlin, Order of St. Benedict, 86, of Cottonwood — 7 p.m. rosary vigil service, livestream at www.stgertrudes.org.
Friday
Sister Agnes Reichlin, Order of St. Benedict, 86, of Cottonwood — 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, livestream at www.stgertrudes.org.
Daniel “Dan” Scharnhorst, 60, of Clarkston — 7 p.m. rosary, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Saturday
Roger Falen, 81, of Genesee — 11 a.m. graveside memorial, Genesee City Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Genesee Senior Center.
Barry Dean Cavanaugh, 65, of Vancouver, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Red Lion Hotel Clearwater Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Light refreshments will be provided.
Daniel “Dan” Scharnhorst, 60, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral, Holy Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Burial will follow at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.