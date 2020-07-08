Today

Dale Cameron Hammerly, 89, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery.

Thursday

Lyla G. Simmons, 95, of Caldwell — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Services will be held at 2 p.m. at Blackmer Funeral Home.

Friday

Maryan B. Carter, 83, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.

Thomas “Mike” Michael Wren, 75, of Grangeville — 2-4 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. A graveside will be at 4:30 p.m. at Denver Cemetery and a memorial will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Grangeville.

David “Dave” Harold Duman, 71, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary and 10:30 a.m. funeral, Holy Cross Church, Keuterville. A reception dinner will follow at the Keuterville Hall after the burial.

Saturday

Marjorie Ellen (Hill) McCulley, 91, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. memorial, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 Fifth Ave., Nezperce. Inurnment will follow at Nezperce City Cemetery.

Jean Ann Nelson, 89, formerly of Kamiah — 2 p.m. celebration of life, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Kamiah.

Austin Anthony Wolf, 49, of Spokane and formerly of Clarkston — 11 a.m. service, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. There will be a gathering to share refreshments and memories after the service at 2443 Fourth Ave., Clarkston Heights. People may attend one or both.

Jared Raymond Dykes, 19, of Lewiston — 3-6 p.m. celebrate of life, Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.

Lester Gustav Larson, 90, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston

Monday

Lyla G. Simmons, 95, of Caldwell — 10 a.m. burial, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.