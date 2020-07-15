Today
Jay R Vaughn, 43, of Twin Falls and formerly of Lewiston — 8:30 a.m. viewing and 10 a.m. memorial, outside back lawn at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 304 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Fruitland, Idaho. Jay will be buried following the services at the Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth, Idaho. Guests can also watch a live stream of the services at www.facebook.com/tvpbn beginning at about 8 a.m. until the interment service is finished.
Thursday
Norman L. Wasson, 71, of Winchester — 10 a.m. service, Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Friday
Jimmie “Jim” Arnold Morgan, 74, of Clarkston — 3 p.m. inurnment with full military honors, Sunset Memorial Gardens, Missoula, Mont.
Saturday
Evelyn Florance Ploharz, 89, of Orofino — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Marvin Howard Bailey, 83, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. wake service, Mckay’s Bend Blm, 25900 Hazel St., Juliaetta.
Clem Smith, 79, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial and celebration of life followed by a luncheon, Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Kerry A. Kaufman, 49, of Clarkston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Red Lion Hotel Warrior Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Eleanor L. Dill, 92, of Lewiston — 3:30 p.m. pre-service slide show and 4 p.m. memorial, Culdesac Community Church, 902 Main St., behind the Culdesac Post Office. A reception will follow the memorial. The church is handicap accessible. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple clothing in honor of Mom’s favorite color.
Sunday
Erika Iiams, 62, of Moscow — 1 and 5 p.m. celebration of life, East City Park, Moscow. Attendees are welcome anytime between 1 and 5 p.m.
Jerry Triplett, 83 of Elk City — 1 p.m. celebration of life, The River Clan, Highway 13.
Jimmie “Jim” Arnold Morgan, 74, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of his life in conjunction with the Clarkston Eagles, Beachview Park, Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Monday
Kimlee Jo Andrews, 62, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Attendees should bring their own mask and chair.