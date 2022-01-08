Today
Douglas Charles Glover, 71, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore, Clarkston. A meal will follow.
Beverly I. Hardin, 87, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston, with a burial at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A viewing will be held from 8-10 a.m. before the service. The service will be followed by a luncheon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3810 16th St., Lewiston.
Charlotte Anne Kernan Schacher, 87, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. A graveside service will be held spring 2022 in Keuterville.
Katharine Lee McPherson, 65, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial services, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.