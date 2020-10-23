Today
Tom Schwartz, 96, of White Bird — 3 p.m. military graveside service, White Bird Cemetery, White Bird.
Saturday
Thomas Valentine Faerber, 97, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass for close friends and family only, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 207 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. Burial will follow at the Uniontown Community Cemetery where others may join the family. Those in attendance must wear masks and observe social distancing.
Floyd C. Akins, 81, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. memorial, Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.
Janice Rae Knittel, 78, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Tricia Ranee Taylor, 34, of Waha — noon celebration of life, Genesee Firehouse Community Center, 235 W. Chestnut St., Genesee, hosted by Bill and Jolene Hopper. A covered-dish dinner will follow.
Paul Dallas Groseclose, 54, of Troy — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Troy Lions Hall, 415 S. Main St., Troy.
Robert Joseph Jacobs, 84, formerly of Genesee — 1 p.m. graveside, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Genesee.
Tricia Ranee Taylor, 34, of Waha — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.