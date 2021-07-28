Thursday
Joe E. Dickeson, 82, of Post Falls and formerly of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Jesse Paul, 87, of Phoenix and formerly of Craigmont — 10 a.m. memorial, Craigmont Community Hall. Lunch will follow. Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Second Kamiah Indian Presbyterian Cemetery, Kamiah.
Friday
Eric Lee Parker, 59, of Palouse — 5-8 p.m. memorial and covered-dish meal, Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse, 4812 Airport Road, Pullman.
Glenda Sue Greene, 67, of Lewiston — 6 p.m. memorial, Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow.
Saturday
Sharon (Stanton) Spencer, 75, of Orofino — 10 a.m. graveside, Weseman Cemetery. A covered-dish meal will follow at Spencer’s logging shop, 771 Grangemont Road, Orofino. Please bring chairs and any stories. The family will have a book to place written stories.
Margaret Dammarell, 97, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life followed by an informal reception, Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Darla Katzenberger, 70, of Lewiston, and Michelle Katzenberger, 44, of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral service, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Interment will follow the service.
Raymond Frank Ahles, 81, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial services at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow.
Rose Marie (Reichlin) Wallace, 80, of Craigmont — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Keuterville Catholic Church.
Connie Marie Fleener, 61, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Anna Lampoltshamer Hartell, 91, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Lancer Lanes community room, 1250 Bridge St., Clarkston.
Ian Michael Booth, 33, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Airport Park, Lewiston.
Kurt Brantner, 56, of Palouse — 3 p.m. celebration of life at the Palouse Federated Church with Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. A reception will follow at the Palouse Caboose to share food, drink and tell stories together.