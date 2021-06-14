Today
Colton Clayton Robinson, 13, of Craigmont — 2 p.m. funeral, Highland High School, Craigmont. Burial will follow at Craigmont Cemetery. Covered-dish dinner will be held at 4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Craigmont.
Dorthy A. Mader, 93, of Lewiston — 4-6 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Tuesday
Dorthy A. Mader, 93, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
Friday
James Michael Eisele, 78, of Spokane, formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. funeral, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 4521 N. Arden Road, Otis Orchards, Wash.
Saturday
Janice Lorraine Noble Groseclose, 73, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial picnic, Juliaetta City Park. Meat will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a covered-dish.
Kasey Joshua Jones, 40, of Nehalem, Ore., and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Thomas O. Mortimer, 66, of Anatone — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life, Anatone Community Hall. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert.
Kenneth John Gortsema, 74, formerly of Grangeville — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Country Club, Grangeville.
John Thompson, 70, of Asotin — 2 p.m. celebration of life memorial, Bungalow Bridge on the North Fork of the Clearwater River. Attendees are asked to bring chairs, stories to share and cold beverages.