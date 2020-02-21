Today
Margaret Joyce Polumsky Flerchinger, 80, of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Shirley Ann Lorentz Baerlocher, 70, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, followed by the funeral Mass at 10:30, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will follow at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Saturday
Linda Kaye Elkins, 67, of Moscow — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Moscow Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1015 W. C St., Moscow.
Sammy Ryan, 77, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston. A gathering will follow.
Lonnie Ray Dobyns, 82, of Hermiston, Ore. — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, 1520 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston.
Monte Harlen Garrison, 80, of Lewiston — service, 1 p.m. (doors open at 12:30 p.m.), CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.