Today
Merrilie Larsen, 68, of Kennewick, and formerly of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial celebration, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Sunday
Dianne “Di” Delores Bond, 78, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. service, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. The service will also be available via Facebook livestream by searching for Dianne “Di” Bond Online Memorial Service.
Wednesday
Edith Cole, 90, of Pomeroy — 10 a.m. funeral, Pomeroy Nazarene Church, corner of Columbia and Ninth streets.