Friday
Robert “Bob” Luhring, 77, of Pullman — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Social distancing and safe practices will be observed.
Saturday
Henry L. Hubbard, 78, of Lewiston and Snohomish — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. celebration of life open house, Pioneer Park Band Shell in Lewiston. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair, stories and pictures to share.
Richard Herman Uptmor, 84, of Cottonwood — 10:30 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Keuterville Cemetery with military honors. There will be no gathering afterward because of the coronavirus.
Peggy Jo Miller (Loomer), 56, of Bovill — 11 a.m. time of remembrance, outside with masks and social distancing, Hayden Bible Church, 290 E. Miles Ave., Hayden, Idaho.