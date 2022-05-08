Joan Neilson-Lewis, 83, of Spokane — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Zion Lutheran Church, 348 Mead Ave., Grand Coulee, Wash.
Wednesday
Kathleen Helen (Schlueter) Meyer, 88, of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral service, All Saints Catholic Church 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Thursday
Rosalie Devlin, 98, of Pullman — 7 p.m. rosary, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman.
Friday
Rosalie Devlin, 98, of Pullman — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman, followed by lunch in the Parish Hall. Vault inurnment will be at the IOOF Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of Sacred Heart Catholic Church or on the church’s website at sacredheartpullman.org.
Charles E. “Ed” Hereford, 82, of Thornton, Wash. — 11 a.m. graveside, Thornton Cemetery, barbeque and social gathering to follow at Rosalia Fire Department, 607 S. Whitman Ave., Rosalia.
June M. Floch, 99, of Asotin and Clarkston — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, Floch Hall, Asotin County Fairgrounds, Asotin. An ice cream social will follow.
Peggy Lou Jones Moxley Ott, 94, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston. A cake reception will follow at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Saturday
Neva E. (Moon) Matthews Emery, 96, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. inurnment, Mountain ViewFuneral Home Mausoleum, 3521 Seventh St. No. 5137, Lewiston. Potluck to follow at Eagles Lodge of Lewiston, 1304 Main St.
Terry R. Arndt, 81, of Palouse — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Palouse Caboose Bar and Grill, 110 N. Beach St., Palouse.
Dolores F. (Kennedy) Heinen, 91, of Yakima — anytime between 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Oxford Suites Yakima, 1701 E. Yakima Ave., Yakima.
Irene Smith, 84, of Kooskia — 1 p.m. memorial, Clearwater Valley High School, 4643 ID-13, Kooskia. Please bring a covered dish.
Karen Lou Schmadeka, 79, of Lewiston — 4 p.m. memorial, First Christian Church of Clarkston, 840 10th St., Clarkston.