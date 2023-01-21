Today
Patty L. Reese, 85, of Lewison — 11 a.m. funeral service, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1st Ward at 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery.
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 12:14 am
Today
Janis Carol Woolbright, 64, of Woodland — 11 a.m. Funeral, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Kamiah, with a catered dinner following.
Terry W. Anderson, 67, of Pierce — noon celebration of life, Pierce Community Center, Pierce. Please bring a dessert to share for a dessert bar. Beverages will be provided.
Richard “Dick” Alan Semler, 67, of Colton — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Colton Gun Club, 51 Church St., Colton. Please bring your drink of choice as we toast to Dick.
Gary Lee Hix, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., in the Lewiston Orchards.
Joel James Malchow, 48, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. A reception will follow.
Sunday
Janis Carol Woolbright, 64, of Woodland — graveside service and burial to follow Sunday morning worship at Woodland Friends Church. A game night celebration will be at 5 p.m. at the church.
Wednesday
William Peter Galano, 79, of Lewiston — 10:20 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Friday
Grace Nathe Church, 91, of Lewiston — 10:20 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow.
Ronald Frank “Ron” Jones, 101, of Lewiston — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., followed by a 2 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, Masonic Row 10, Lewiston. After the service, refreshments will be at the Masonic Lodge NezPerce No. 10, 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston.
