Saturday
Judy LaVerne Stockdale Bothum, 79, of Joseph, Ore., and formerly of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, The O.K. Theater, Enterprise, Ore. Details to follow on her Memorial Page at Merchant Funeral Home and on her personal Facebook page.
Richard “Dick” Lee Osburn, 74, of Craigmont — 11 a.m. service, Craigmont Legion Hall, 31 E. Lorahama St., Craigmont. Potluck dinner to follow. Celebration of life to continue after the potluck at the Craigmont City Park.
Steven Wayne Storrs, 54, of Emmett, Idaho, and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. gathering, Strike & Spare Bar & Grill, 244 Thain Road, Lewiston. Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Lewiston Church of Christ, 301 Southway Ave., Lewiston.
Helen “Rowena” Adams, 84, of Harpster — 2 p.m. graveside, Harpster Cemetery. The main service will be held at 3 p.m. at the Harpster Community Center, 115 Newsome St.
Bonnie Louise Peters, 93, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Sunday
Rick Jay Ausman, 61, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Riverport Brewery, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston.