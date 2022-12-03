Fern Bielenberg, 95, of Moscow — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Interment will follow at the Moscow Cemetery. A reception and luncheon will take place at the St. Mary’s Family Center immediately after the burial.
Marjorie “Midge” Debora Pablo Hayes, 91, of Kamiah — 10 a.m. funeral, First Indian Presbyterian Church, Kamiah.
Bruce Donald Tenwick, 84, of Pullman — 10 a.m. military graveside service, Moscow Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview, Building B, Pullman. Everyone is welcome to attend and share stories, tall-tales and jokes.
Nicholas James Mowitch, 39, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow in Lapwai.
George Alderman, 90, of Moscow — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Genesee Community Church followed by refreshments and immediate family dinner at 4 p.m.
Sunday
John H. Hechtner, 92, of Lewiston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. Coffee and cake will be served.
Friday
Marcia “Mitzi” Marie Markin, 87, of Spokane and formerly of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church, 4102 S. Crestline St., Spokane. Pastor Jennie Barber will officiate, and a lunch reception will follow.