Today
Carl Donald Roy, 92, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, VFW Hall, Orofino. Ron and Kathy Jones from the Community of Christ Church, officiating. Friends and family are welcome to attend.
Monday
Marvin D. Hall, 68, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. memorial Mass, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, with inurnment to follow at Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville.
Tuesday
Patricia I. Bickerdyke, 83, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral service, The Chruch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ripon, 3810 16th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.
Friday
Lynn Hulse Strudler, 78, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial service at St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.