Today
Cecil W. Chrisinger Jr., 74, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. officiated by Father Nathan, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Interment to follow at All Saints Catholic Church columbarium.
Saturday
Deborah Runkle, 64, of Troy — 2 p.m. celebration of life, ERRD Gazebo Park, Elk River.
Bill Van Allen, 71, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. veterans memorial, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Quality Inn Sternwheel Room in Clarkston.
Tom “Tick” Puckett, 71, of Moscow — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western in the Silver Room, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. A ride in memory of Tom for those who would like to join will follow.
Sally Ann Manfull, 82, of Juliaetta — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 301 B St., Kendrick. There will be a covered-dish luncheon to follow.
Bruce H. Blazzard, 78, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. funeral, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Graveside services to follow at approximately 12:30 p.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Tuesday
Mary Ellen Bergen, 86, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. services, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., No. 5137, Lewiston. A graveside service will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. Masks will be required and extras will be available for those who don’t have one.