Today
Elizabeth H. "Liz" Wassmuth, 88, of Cottonwood — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will take place at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. A lunch will be served at the Cottonwood Community Hall.
Saturday
Mary Jo Wemhoff Chase, 77, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Anthony Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s cemetery.
Juanita June Reece, 95, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. services, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral, Lewiston, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. The family asks that everyone attending wear masks.