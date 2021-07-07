Today
Kathleen “Kay” Ann Moore, 73, of Moscow — 6-8 p.m. celebration of life, East City Park, Moscow.
Thursday
Raymond Heitstuman, 79, of Uniontown — 7 p.m. rosary, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 207 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown.
Friday
Donald Bernard Tacke, 92, of Greencreek — 9 a.m. rosary, 9:30 a.m. Mass, St. Anthony Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. Refreshments to follow at the Greencreek Hall.
Raymond Heitstuman, 79, of Uniontown — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 207 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. Burial will follow.
Robert W. “Bobby” Bennett, 85, of rural Moscow — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Latah County Fairgrounds Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Donald K. Mathison, 93, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive.
Gay Laverty, 91, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial service, Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston.
Timmy W. Olson, 75, of Deary — 3:30 p.m. graveside service, Pine Crest Cemetery, Deary. Potluck dinner at the Deary Community Center will follow.
Saturday
Loyd E. “Pete” Ware, 90, of Kendrick — 10 a.m. funeral, Juliaetta Community Church, 402 Main St., Juliaetta. Burial will follow at the Southwick Pine Hill Cemetery. A covered-dish dinner will follow at the church.
Lillian “Lil” Amundson, 84, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Hells Gate State Park, large picnic shelter. Lunch will be provided.
Angeline Elizabeth Bauer, 98, of Pullman — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Burial will take place at Pullman Cemetery.
Jeffrey Lee Nelson, 36, and Jennifer Patricia Brink, 35, both of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, 2336 22nd St., Clarkston. Attendees are asked to follow the sign at Appleside and Third Avenue to the venue and bring a potluck dish to share, along with lawn chairs and a cooler of favorite beverages.
Edwin Jay Kidder, 57, of Clarkston — 1-5 p.m. potluck celebration of life, Sunset Heights clubhouse, 2115 Sixth Ave., Clarkston.
Robert Leyde Marsh, 84, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. funeral, Lewiston Eagle Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Kenneth Lester Rhodes, 77, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, his home, 2822 Sunset Drive, Lewiston.
Sunday
Suzanne Sittner, 72, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Pastor Kevin Beeson of River City Church will officiate. A celebration of life will be held immediately following the service at 621 Grelle Ave., Lewiston.
Del Nye Brown, 61, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. memorial, Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch. Please bring your favorite story of you and Del. There will be a covered-dish meal to follow.
Monday
Rosemary Liedkie, 87, of Elk River — 10 a.m. memorial, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.