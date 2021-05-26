Today
William C. “Bill” Maston, 88, of Johnson — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. viewing, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Thursday
Dorothy H. Meyer Schnaible, 93, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial service, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 West A St., Moscow.
Tina Irene Gudmunson, 51, of Colfax — 11 a.m. celebration of life, First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Barbara “Jackie” Jacquelyn Williams, 86, of Lewiston — 6:30-8 p.m. celebration of life, Hereth Park Pavilion, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Attendees are asked to wear bright colors.
William C. “Bill” Maston, 88, of Johnson — 1:30 p.m. graveside with military honors, Pullman Cemetery.
Friday
Allen L. McArthur, 65, of Uniontown — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Uniontown Community Building, 110 S. Montgomery St.
Donald Eugene Hill, 71, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. services, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Beulah Cemetery in Troy along with a potluck dinner to follow at the Troy Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Saturday
James Floyd Nickens, 77, of Vancouver and formerly of Palouse — 11 a.m. memorial held graveside, Dixie, Wash., cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Blue Mountain Community Church in Walla Walla. Call (360) 241-9638 for directions.
James E. McCullough, 84, of Clarkston — noon funeral service, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston.
Tuesday
Ruth L. Riggers, 93, of Lewiston and formerly of Gifford — 11 a.m. funeral service, Good Hope Lutheran Church, 28157 Settlement Road, Lenore (Gifford). A luncheon will follow. In the case of inclement weather, service will be moved indoors. Please respect the current guidelines for masking and social distancing.