Today
Michael E. McNichols, 80, of Lewiston — 5 p.m. to bedtime, wake (celebration of life), Lindsay Creek Winery, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Melba Sue Graham, 72, of Clarkston — noon, memorial, Christian Faith Worship Center, 1355 Elm St., Clarkston. A covered-dish meal will follow at the church. Meat will be provided.
Selma “Belle” Isabelle (Hoech) McDonald, 95, of Corning, N.Y., and formerly of Nezperce — 1 p.m. calling hours and 2 p.m. celebration of life, United Church of Painted Post, 201 N. Hamilton St., Painted Post, NY. Refreshments will follow at the church.
Don Adams, 86, of Moscow — 1 p.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A luncheon will follow at St. Mary’s Family Center.
Jacqueline “Jackie” Meyer, 64, of Fenn — 10 a.m. memorial, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Luncheon will follow at the Eagles Hall.
Jack Raymond Heuett, 87, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Jimmie Dean Hardin, 84, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E. Ustick Road, Meridian, Idaho.
Donna Inman, 81, of Craigmont — 11 a.m. service, Emmanuel Baptist Church in Lewiston.
Friday
Leslie F. Harlow, 86, of Spokane and formerly of Clarkston — 2:15 p.m. interment, Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Road., Medical Lake, Wash.