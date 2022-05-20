Friday

Phillip J. McKeirnan, 71, of Pullman — 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman.

Margaret Jean (Sterner) Stockwell, 90, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral service, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.

Robert Max Hinrichs, 90, of Pullman — 7 p.m. funeral service, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 Stadium Way, Pullman.

Saturday

James E. “Jim” Yeoman, 77, of Winchester — 11 a.m. celebration of life, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Potluck to follow.

Phillip J. McKeirnan, 71, of Pullman — 11 a.m. graveside service, Pomeroy Catholic Cemetery, Pomeroy.

Linda Jane (Cone) Osborne, 73, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial, Cayuse Kids Saddle Club Grounds, 1012 Bear Creek Road, Princeton. A catered dinner will follow the memorial service.

Charlene Sue Witters, 77, of Clarkston — 2-6 p.m. celebration of life, Red Wolf Golf Club, 1676 Elm St., Clarkston.

Roger Lindsey, 83, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.

Sunday

Arnold Ray “Arnie” Young, 73, of La Grande, Ore., formerly of Pullman and Moscow — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Mid-Columbia Libraries rose garden gazebo, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick.

Monday

Carmonetta Cox, 95, of Clarkston — 11:30 a.m. to12:30 p.m. memorial service, Malcolm’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St. No. 4044, Lewiston. Reception to follow; reception location will be announced at memorial service.

June 25

Eleanor Aske, 77, and Dorothy Smith, 92, both of Troy — 1:30 p.m. memorial, Beulah Cemetery, 1011 Beulah Road, Troy. Celebration of life to follow, Troy Adventist Church, 1158 Big Meadow Road, Troy. Appetizers will be served at the church following the service.

