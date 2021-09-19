Thursday
Richard “Dick” Derganc, 92, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial graveside service, Mountain View Cemetery, Lewiston. A gathering will follow at the home of Darce Vassar.
Saturday
Mary Russell, 77, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, House of Faith, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston.
Richard “Dick” Lee Osburn, 74, of Craigmont — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Fraternal Order of Eagles,1304 Main St., Lewiston.
Jeanette Fleener Talbott, 103, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Masks will be required.
James Ralph Heitmann, 89, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. Pastor Alan Daugherty will officiate. Masks will be required.