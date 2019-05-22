Friday
Terri Lee Harrington, 62, of Lewiston — Noon to 5 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Fraternal Order of Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Saturday
Al Alfred Kohl, 94, of Clarkston — Noon memorial, Airport Park, 528 Cedar Ave., Lewiston.
Philip D. White Ph.D., 77, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. A reception will follow.
Sunday
Joseph “Joe” David Edward Silva, 38, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Tuesday
Mary Ann Pavel, 76, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow at Antonio’s Restaurant, 1407 Main St.