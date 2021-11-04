Friday
Ken Myklebust, 83, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, Palouse Ridge Pavilion, 1260 Palouse Ridge Drive, Pullman.
Saturday
Dr. Craig Franklin Morris, 64, of Pullman — 10-10:30 a.m. nondenominational service celebration of life, followed by a reception from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Simpson Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St., Pullman. Masks and social distancing protocols are required to attend.
Sheryl Ann Choate Wallace, 58, formerly of Lewiston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Candlelight Christian Fellowship of Coeur d’Alene, 5725 North Pioneer Drive. Black attire is not required, but rather joyful colors. If you are or have been in Awana, attendees are asked to wear Awana club shirt or uniform if applicable. Attendees are also encouraged to wear a kilt.
Gerald F. “Gerry” Riggers, 88, of Craigmont — 10:30 a.m. memorial, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston. Masks will be required. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. the same day at the Craigmont Cemetery.
Donald E. Kissinger, 86, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. funeral, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville, followed by the interment of ashes at Grangeville Cemetery. A reception will be from 1-3 p.m. at the Grangeville Senior Center, 130 Grangeville Truck Rte, Grangeville.
John Dennis Anthony, 58, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. memorial, Wesleyan Church of Clarkston, 1108 Elm St.
Wesley D. Coppernoll, 84, of Cottonwood — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Cottonwood Community Hall, Cottonwood.
Andrew Max Smolinski “Max,” 80, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston, followed by a brief graveside service at Vineland Cemetery.
Charles “Charley” Cecil Baker, 93, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial service, First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston.
Sunday
David Charles Sanders, 66, of Orofino — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino.