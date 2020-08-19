Today
Anita “Marlene” Wright, 80, of Wenatchee and formerly of Palouse — 11 a.m. family graveside service, Freeze Cemetery, north of Potlatch.
Thursday
Vincent E. Dressel, 95, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A time to share memories, photos and stories will follow at 3 p.m. at his home, social distancing and masks at attendees’ discretion.
Friday
Rudy Oscar Swanson, 82, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. service, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. The service will also be livestreamed on the Orchards Community Church YouTube channel.
Saturday
Russell Dan Barden, 56, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. celebration of life with military honors with a covered-dish dinner, Sunset Park, 2725 Willow Drive, Lewiston.
Gayle Marie Danner, 73, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. funeral, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A reception will follow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Lewiston.