Today
Lawrence “Larry” Arnzen, 76, of Cottonwood — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, with a rosary beginning at 10 a.m., Cottonwood Catholic Community Church.
Friday
Theodore Simon Folk, 95, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Francis Marion Ehrmantraut, 78, of Lewiston — 2:30 p.m. memorial, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston, with Pastor Nathan Gipp presiding. The service will be available for review on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.malcomsfuneralhome.com.
Pamela Mae (Spencer) Fugate, 71, of Orofino — 11 a.m. funeral, Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino. A covered-dish dinner will follow at the Pierce Community Center.