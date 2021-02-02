Today
Thelma A. Weeks, 103, of Grangeville — 2 p.m. graveside service, Prairie View Cemetery, 916 N. Florence St., Grangeville.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 2, 2021 @ 1:13 am
Advertisement
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.