Today
Phillip A. Ruzicka, 61, of Elk City — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Phil’s home in Elk City.
Ella Mae Wilson, 95, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, Vassar Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Daniel L. Spickler, 72, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. The family recommends wearing a face mask while indoors at the service.
Nicole Joann Lettenmaier Gilbert, 31, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Kendrick VFW Hall. A potluck will follow.
Bradley “Brad” Drew Dayton, 67, of Albion — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Boyer Park and Marina. Special memories will be shared with a toast to Brad.
Charlotte Nelson, 85, of Genesee — 11 a.m. memorial, Genesee City Cemetery. A socially distanced reception will follow at the Genesee Fire Hall following. Attendees are welcome to both the memorial and reception. Charlotte passed away April 4.
Monday
Sheila Marie Edson, 60, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life with a covered-dish dinner will follow the service at Hereth Park in Lewiston.
Tuesday
Clyde Elton Bringman, 85, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Friday
Harvey James Neufeld, 93, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Normal Hill Cemetery.
Jesse James Oliver, 37, of Chesapeake, Va., and formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. funeral, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st St., Lewiston. Graveside services to follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.