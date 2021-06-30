Thursday
Sharon Lynn Crane, 66, of Longmont, Colo., and formerly of Grangeville — 11 a.m. graveside memorial, Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville.
Friday
John Arnold Mock, 79, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Laura Marie Willett, 93, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Marion Steigers, 86, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston, Highway 129 and Post Lane. Pulled pork sandwiches and water will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish to share.
Valerie (Biesecker) Vanderpool, 80, of Glendale, Ariz., and formerly of Stites — 3 p.m. services, Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia. A gathering will follow at the Kooskia Community Center.
Saturday
Wayne Chester Day, 79, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside, Craigmont Cemetery.
Lissa LaVerne “Jo” Kuykendall, 99, of Clarkston — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Holly Miles, 83, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Freeze Cemetery, 1214 W. Freeze Road, Potlatch. Reception to follow at McCown Estate B&B, 1276 W. Freeze Road, Potlatch.
Monday
Alexander Raymond Becker, 35, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 631 1304 Main St., Lewiston.
Tuesday
Delerene H. Jollymore, 85, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Jollymore’s A Dining Experience, 1516 Main St., Lewiston.