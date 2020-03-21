Today
Jack Forest, 74, of Orofino — Service is canceled and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Cori Anne (Fry) Pearson, 42, of Lewiston — Service is canceled and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Leon K. Slichter, 71, of Grangeville — This has been changed to a family-only service.
Isabel “Izzie” Hilbert, 74, of Grangeville — 9:30 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Keuterville Cemetery.
Sunday
Betty J. Diggins, 93, of Grangeville — Noon to 1:30 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. A simple graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Prairie View Cemetery.
Laureen Inez Poesy, 75, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. memorial, Kramer Funeral Home, 203 N. Bridge St., Palouse. Pastor Kathy Lee Kramer will officiate.