Today
Mary Jane Helt Konkol, 83, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. Mass and funeral service, noon lunch reception, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Saturday
Rebecca Nell Kellom, 83, of Bovill — 1 p.m. funeral services, Bovill Presbyterian Church, 405 Fourth Ave., Bovill.
Eileen L. Wilson, 87, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Clarkston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2673 13th St., Clarkston. A hosted reception will follow at the Clarkston Quality Inn.
Mary Hirzel, 106, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, Clarkston First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
Colleen Way Henry, 70, of Hayden Lake, Idaho, and formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Dimke residence, 2130 Allen Drive, Clarkston.
Janice F. Brown, 77, of Lewiston — 11:30 a.m. service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave. A celebration of life will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Lewiston Community Center. A light lunch will be provided.
Paula Marie (Silvestri) Hoene, 69, of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. rosary followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Harold N. Rohde, 65, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. services, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A gathering for friends and family will be held after the service at St. Mary’s Family Center.
Monday
Pete Eric Isakson, 48, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A “post-game” gathering will immediately follow at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center. Attendees are invited to wear gear of the Moscow Sharks, Idaho Vandals or Moscow Bears.
Floyd Kenneth Heimgartner, 95, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. life memorial, Warrior Ballroom, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.